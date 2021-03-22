Rescuers saved sick SLO dog after her 99-year-old owner died. Now she has a new home

Recently rescued and rehabilitated 13-year-old pup Gigi is in her forever home with new owner Penny Koines of San Luis Obispo.

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

Don’t tell that to tiny Gigi, the 13-year-old dog who was rescued in January after she spent days in a San Luis Obispo garden at the side of her deceased 99-year-old owner.

The long-neglected pup received loving care from Cambria dog rescuer Liz Bannon and extensive, expensive dental and medical treatments from Cambria Veterinary Clinic.

Now the 10-pound Yorkshire terrier-dachshund mix has a new mom, a canine buddy and a forever home in San Luis Obispo.

After reading about Gigi’s rescue in The Tribune, San Luis Obispo resident Penny Koines called Bannon, eager to give the recovering canine a new home.

“It was the first call I got, almost before the (ink) was dry” on the newspaper, Bannon told The Tribune.

“I love this woman. She is awesome,” Bannon said of Koines.

Even so, the rescuer said later on social media platform Nextdoor, giving Gigi to Koines “was a tough decision, as there were other wonderful people interested in adopting her. Thanks to all that helped, and especially those that wanted to give her a loving home.”

Koines, who is retired from her career teaching botany at the University of Maryland, moved to the Central Coast 10 years ago.

Devoted to dogs, she began volunteering at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, something she continues to do.

When asked about her decision to adopt an older dog, Koines said she hadn’t hesitated for a moment.

“Those are the ones we should care about the most,” she said.

“When someone comes into the shelter and says, ‘Show me your oldest dog,’ ” Koines said, she is filled with joy and gratitude.

By March 20, Koines had taken Gigi for her first walk on a leash with the other dog in her household: Toto, a corgi-terrier mix.

“Gigi’s really not used to being on any kind of leash, but it helped to have another dog along,” Koines said of her venture with the two canines.

But Gigi’s still a smart go-getter, her adoptive mom said.

Koines said of her new dog. “Gigi is splendid. She’s full of beans, just fine.”

Meanwhile, concerned community members continue to donate money to Bannon toward Gigi’s medical bills, which total more than $2,000 even after veterinarian Casey Erickson of Cambria Veterinary Clinic discounted the bill by 50%.

Bannon said any unused funds will be set aside to pay for care for other abandoned, neglected or surrendered dogs. She’s investigating the possibility of setting up a service in which volunteers would take to the pets of housebound seniors to vets.

Donations can go directly to Cambria Veterinary Clinic, 1500 Main St., Cambria CA 93428. For details, call Bannon at 805-235-1818.