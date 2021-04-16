Lucky the Maltese mix is a ‘joyful little dog’ — and he’s looking for a forever home

In dog rescue circles, there’s a weary understanding that some dog names are, more often than not, ironic.

Lucky is one of those names, and this is about one of those dogs.

When his owner brought Lucky to a Los Angeles County animal shelter, it was clear that Lucky hadn’t been cared for in a long time. His coat was filthy and severely matted; such matted clumps of fur can become so tight they pull painfully and can make movement and bodily functions a challenge.

Coupled with the fact that Lucky is both a senior and blind, his poor condition made rescue his only hope.

Thankfully, Meade Canine Rescue in Creston offered to provide this 11-year-old Maltese mix a safe haven.

Lucky’s first stop was at the groomer to make him comfortable. Next came a visit to the veterinarian, where it was determined that his bloodwork is fine and his sightless eyes pose no present or future health concerns.

Indeed, Lucky is cheerfully unconcerned about being blind. He quickly learns his surroundings, and once he does, he moves with remarkable confidence,

Lucky is one of the happiest dogs. His tail is always wagging and he values every kindness.

He loves going for walks, being with other dogs, riding in cars and snuggling with a person.

For Lucky, every moment is a gift to be savored and he hopes to join a kindred spirit or family looking for a canine partner to celebrate life.

Lucky’s a joyful little dog who dreams of finally being lucky in love.

Meade Canine Rescue

Meade Canine Rescue is located in Creston. All rescue dogs are spayed or neutered and current on their vaccinations. Adoption fees vary due to the dog’s age and/or medical needs. Donations are always welcome.

For more information, visit meadecaninerescue.net or email 4dots@att.net.

Mail can be sent to:

Meade Canine Rescue

PO Box 252

Creston, CA 93432