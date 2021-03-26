Kiko the cat has ‘gorgeous blue eyes’ and a loving nature. He needs a new home

Kiko, a lynx point Siamese mix, is available for adoption at Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. The cat is less than two years old.

You can’t keep a good cat down, especially one as charming, loving, and social as Kiko.

Kiko is a lynx point Siamese mix who’s estimated to be less than two years old.

Although he’s faced adversity, he’s showing the world he’s got moxie.

Kiko arrived at a San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter after being clipped by a car, and though undoubtedly in pain, he impressed everyone with his bubbly and affectionate personality.

Veterinary staff determined Kiko’s pelvis was broken, and surgery would be needed to restore pain-free mobility.

Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo stepped up to the plate by offering to take Kiko into its adoption program — providing the surgery, additional medical care and time Kiko would need to heal.

Once at Woods, Kiko’s adorable expression; gorgeous blue eyes and welcoming personality made him the first kitty every visitor wanted to meet.

Even though injured, his loving nature always took center stage, making it clear, Kiko is a friend to everyone and a stranger to no one.

Happily, his surgery was successful.

Soon he’ll be cone-free. His limp will be a thing of the past, and his surgery scar will be covered with his beautiful fur.

Now it’s time for Kiko to find his lifelong, loving home — ideally with someone looking for an indoor kitty.

He’s a playful and affectionate lap cat whose antics and loving nature are bound to make any cat lover smile.

Kiko’s a special kitty who’s untroubled by the past and yearns for a love-filled future.

If you would like to meet Kiko or any Woods Humane Society pet, please call 805-543-9316, ext. 10, to schedule an appointment.

Woods Humane Society

Woods Humane Society is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to the

humane care of homeless dogs and cats in San Luis Obispo County.

Their work includes finding loving homes for pets, working to end pet overpopulation through spay and neuter efforts and offering canine obedience classes and humane education opportunities for children.

Feline adoption fees are $150 for kittens under 5 months old, $80 for cats 5 months to 7 years old and $65 for cats older than 7.

They include a cat carrier, collar, tag and spaying and neutering.

Cats also get a free veterinary health exam, microchip implant and registration; distemper and rabies vaccinations; feline leukemia virus and feline immunodefiency virus tests, and up-to-date treatment for fleas, ticks, worms and mites.

Canine adoption fees are $200 for puppies under 5 months old, $150 for dogs 5 months to 7 years old and $100 for dogs older than 7. They include a collar, tag, leash and spaying and neutering.

Dogs also receive a free veterinary health exam, microchip implant and registration; a San Luis Obispo County license; and distemper, kennel cough and rabies vaccinations, as well as up-to-date treatment for fleas, ticks, worms and mites.

For more information, visit woodshumanesociety.org.