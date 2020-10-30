Griffin the sweet cat ‘positively loves being patted.’ He’s looking for a forever home

In these fast-paced times, many of us long for quiet — perhaps a cozy spot with a good friend and an opportunity to breath a sign of relief.

Griffin feels the same way.

This handsome, 7-year-old kitty is gray and white with lovely pearly socks. Griffin is well-mannered and sweet; he positively loves being patted and purrs affectionately as he leans deeply into those pets.

Like most adult kitties, Griffin isn’t above pouncing on a cat toy. But his first choice is being a mellow companion to a feline-loving human.

Having been at the shelter for so long, it’s likely that kennel stress is causing Griffin’s kitty sniffles. Though he’s receiving treatment, it’s believed a peaceful, warm home with a loving adopter will ultimately be his best medicine.

With so much to recommend Griffin to adopters, it’s a mystery that he’s been at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter for nearly two months.

Adjacent kennels may hold the answer. He’s surrounded by teen cats and kittens.

These cute little fluffs take turns making a spectacle of themselves — running in circles, roughhousing, making a racket and generally stealing the show.

Spring through fall, irresistible tail-chasing kittens cast their spell on adopters, making adult cats nearly invisible. Adopters forget these young cuties — once in a home — may decide to climb the drapes or throw midnight, high-energy kitten party.

Kids are great. But if you’re looking for a good friend who knows how to listen, Griffin is waiting for you.

For more information about Griffin (ID No. A253247), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.