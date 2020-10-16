Hera the cat once wandered the streets with 5 kittens in tow. Now she needs a new home

Hera is a beautiful 2-year-old tabby cat who, with regal grace and discernment, is the feline equivalent of her namesake, the goddess of family and mothering.

With no home or temple to call her own, her odyssey began as a homeless feline with five kittens in tow.

Hera’s life wandering the streets had the makings of a Greek tragedy. But Hera and her kittens were captured and then delivered to the Cal Poly Cat Program (CPCP.)

This volunteer-based nonprofit organization is located on the Cal Poly campus. Primarily run by students, CPCP takes in many scared, elderly, special needs and shy cats that other shelters deem unadoptable.

Happily, CPCP had recently started a program that gives safe harbor and medical care to homeless mama cats and kittens, and helps them find lifelong homes. CPCP was the life preserver Hera needed.

Hera’s CPCP foster family adored her. They say Hera welcomes belly rubs and playtime from those who earn her trust. Like most goddesses, she’s slow to warm to strangers.

Now back at the CPCP shelter, Hera is overlooked by adopters who are drawn to the kittens and more outgoing adult cats. What Hera needs is someone to see her lovely spirit, behind the brown-and-white kitty’s timid exterior.

Because of Hera’s dramatic past, she’s looking for a quiet home where a patient, feline-loving adopter will surely win her heart

Hera’s journey is not over. It requires one more dramatic act — a loving person to open their heart and welcome her home.

Cal Poly Cat Program

The Cal Poly Cat Program’s adoption coordinators can be reached via email at adoptionscpcp@gmail.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spaying or neutering as well as microchipping, deworming, topical flea treatment and FVRCP and rabies vaccinations.

To volunteer, foster, donate or learn more, visit catprogram.calpoly.edu.