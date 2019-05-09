Possum the dog has a silly name — and a serious need for a forever home

Pet Tales: Meet Possum, a sweet senior Chihuhua dog Adult dog Possum is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 9-year-old Chihuahua is affectionate, mellow, knows commands and enjoys walks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Adult dog Possum is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 9-year-old Chihuahua is affectionate, mellow, knows commands and enjoys walks.

If dogs ruled the world, things would be different.

Refrigerators would be paw-operated and stocked with a never-ending supply of meaty treats. Dogs would be licensed to drive. And they’d never be named Possum.

But dogs aren’t in charge. Here at the San Luis Obispo County shelter, we have a sweet senior dog named Possum who, unlike his namesake, isn’t nocturnal and has a tail that’s completely covered with fur.

He’d rather get a belly rub than play dead when someone approaches.

Indeed, Possum likes to do lots of things with people. He enjoys going for walks and sitting on your lap, and loves being petted.

Possum is also happy hanging out or playing with other small dogs.

Our Possum is a nice, mellow, approximately 9-year-old Chihuahua who longs for a home.

Being older, he has the skills most adopters want. He knows the command “sit,” appears to be housebroken, appreciates napping and is gently affectionate.

Possum is also very fit with a comfortable energy level that lets him enjoys both leisurely and brisk walks.

Some dogs might like to rule the world, but honestly they lack the organizational skills to do a better job than people.

Possum has no aspirations to rule. He’s happy to ride shotgun and will be your devoted, furry reminder that, regardless of how nutty the world gets, puppies are still cute and there’s one Possum who will love you no matter what.

For more information about Possum (ID No. 229944), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.

Mickey and Buddy, two adult Siamese cats, are available for adoption at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cambria. Marianne Selindh

HART Cats of the Month

Meet May’s Cats of the Month at the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (HART) in Cambria: Mickey and Buddy.

Mickey is a delicate, lilac-point Siamese snowshoe Manx. Buddy is a dark seal-point, long-tailed Siamese.

Wake up in the mornings to Buddy’s long, ever-so-gorgeous deep seal-brown nose peering down at you as he relinquishes his curled-up position and gently reminds you it’s time for breakfast.

Walk into the kitchen, tea cup in hand, alongside the pattering of Mickey’s soft paws — as pure white as the snow that we almost never get here on the Central Coast.

Both cats are sharp as a tack, know how to entertain and love cuddles.

Light vibrant purrs resonate as you scratch Mickey’s white chin and stroke Buddy’s sable ears, while marveling at your luck.

Mickey’s three-tone fur, ranging from a delicate light gray all the way to white, is softer than a chinchilla’s, while Buddy’s smoky face and caramel features give him an aura of delicious mystery.

A bonded pair, Mickey and Buddy are both 14 years old and are just beginning to experience the early signs of chronic kidney disease. They have a good prognosis, and with some dietary changes HART has started them on, they will do well.

Mickey and Buddy deserve to find their forever home, together.

Mickey is the more outgoing of the two, leaping from spot to spot on the cat tree, while Buddy likes to hang back and observe, then purr contentedly as you stroke him from head to the tip of his long tail.

They’ll put you in a trance and, before you realize it, your tea has gone cold but your heart is full.

Mickey and Buddy’s adoption fees are waived for the month of May.

During May, adoption fees for all cats and kittens are reduced by 50%.

All of the HART cats and kittens look forward to meeting you. Please stop by and visit this beautiful cage-free shelter.

The shelter is located at 2638 Main Street in Cambria and is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Homeless Animal Rescue Team, visit www.slohart.org or follow HART on Facebook and Instagram at HARTCambria.