Duchess the ‘aristocratic’ calico cat is looking for a new home

Pet Tales: Duchess the calico cat is looking for a new home Adult cat Duchess is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter in San Luis Obispo, California. The 4-year-old calico kitty is affectionate, talkative and loves head rubs.

Duchess’ life appears to be a riches-to-rags story.

Once she was a loved kitty who lived a lazy life with many opportunities for naps. Then her life was turned upside down when her owner needed to move into assisted living.

Thankfully, this bonded pair could stay together, each supporting the other as they came to terms with a new and unfamiliar world.

The hustle and bustle of the facility made Duchess timid with strangers, but she took comfort from her loving owner.

It’s likely that her owner also found comfort in tempting Duchess with tasty treats, and Duchess was happy to oblige. This resulted in Duchess’ impressive girth and her current need for a prudent diet.

Sadly, when Duchess’ owner needed to move to another facility — one that didn’t allow pets — distraught and confused, Duchess came to our county Animal Services shelter.

Duchess is a lovely, full-figured, 4-year-old calico with snowy white legs and belly. She longs to be adopted by someone who appreciates an intelligent cat who could lead seminars on relaxation as well as self-actualization.

Duchess has expressive eyes, leans into head rubs and can be entertainingly chatty when she’s trying to explain her point of view.

Unlike most royalty, Duchess doesn’t yearn for the pomp of court life. She’s looking for a quiet home, a comfy sofa and a caring owner, preferably someone who appreciates an affectionate cat with an aristocratic sensibility.

For more information about Duchess (ID No. 229438), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.