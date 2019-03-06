Local

5 people, 5 dogs and 1 unhappy cat rescued from Salinas River during storm

By Kaytlyn Leslie

March 06, 2019

Five people and their animals had to be rescued from the Salinas River on Wednesday, after heavy rains stranded the group on an island in the middle of the river.

According to a news release from Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services, responders were alerted to the group around 4:31 p.m.

The people, as well as five dogs and a forlorn-looking cat, were stuck on an island in the middle of the river near 6900 Sycamore Road and needed help back to safety.

Two engines, two rescue crews, a CHP helicopter and one ambulance, as well as emergency personnel responded to the distress call.

The entire group was rescued in about 45 minutes, according to the release. Emergency crews used swift water rescue equipment to wade through the water and help everyone back to shore.

No injuries were reported.

