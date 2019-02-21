Apollo the German shepherd used to be a ranch dog. Now he’s looking for a forever home

Apollo knows what a dog’s purpose is: to be an unwavering source of love and devotion.

He was fulfilling this purpose daily until life dealt his family a harsh blow, resulting in a broken-hearted Apollo arriving at the San Luis Obispo County animal shelter.

Shelter staff quickly realized Apollo needed a foster family to help him adjust to his sudden loss.

Because of foster care, Apollo has rediscovered his mojo. Now he longs to find a forever home.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Apollo is a big, friendly, black German shepherd with a regal bearing, though his one flopping ear may indicate his inner softy.

According to his previous owner, Apollo is fine with cats. In his foster home, he is successfully living with other dogs, although people are his focus.

This athletic 7-year-old loves to chase balls as well as occasionally recycle tennis balls into pieces.

Apollo knows the commands “sit,” “shake” and “come,” and is working on leash skills, although he is very responsive off-leash. This latter trait may be due to his previous life as an indoor-outdoor ranch dog.

Apollo brilliantly illustrates the importance of foster homes. Without that calm, nurturing foster family, Apollo would likely have succumb to his sorrow and declined in the shelter environment.

Fosters are invaluable, and with kitten season fast approaching, more foster families are need.

Please call Holli, the volunteer coordinator, at 805-781-4256 to become a foster family or for more information about Apollo.

Looking for a love that will last? Apollo will not let you down.

For more information about Apollo (ID No. 228499), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.