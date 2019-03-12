Progress slower than hoped on Daou Ocean in Cambria — but owners still hope to open soon

Plans for the new Daou Ocean resort compound are progressing, but more slowly than eager co-owner Georges Daou would like.





Daou said specifications for the proposed restaurant/wine tasting facility/oceanfront destination are being reviewed by state Coastal Commission and county officials, among others.

Daou spoke about the project’s progress Saturday as he watched with amazement and pride as hundreds of people scooped up about 1,000 “treasure sale” bargains at the Exotic Gardens Drive site, just off Highway 1 north of Cambria.

Daou also is investigating proper flow of visitors to make sure the guests’ experiences are comfortable, easy and the best they can be.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Daou said he and his co-owner brother Daniel Daou — founders of the well-known winery in Paso Robles who paid $4.3 million for the property formerly called Centrally Grown Off the Grid at auction after the previous owner filed for bankruptcy — probably won’t hit their original June target date for a partial opening of a wine-tasting room in a smaller building alongside the larger, two-story main structure.

But if possible, they don’t want that opening delayed beyond the summer months.

Georges Daou has said he wants to use the tasting room initially as a comfortable venue in which he, his brother and their team members can chat with area residents to learn more about what the locals want the Daou Ocean plan to include.