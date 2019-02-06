New ale house planned in Los Osos — it’ll have craft beer, food and an outdoor patio

A Los Osos property owner plans to convert a 1,500-square-foot office building on Los Osos Valley Road into a new ale house that could open late this summer.

Bill Marvin’s project — called The Olde Ale House — will get a preliminary hearing before the Los Osos Valley Advisory Council Land Use Subcommittee on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sea Pines Golf Resort.





Architect Thomas Reay of Omni Design Group says the new business is a continuation of the now-closed Baywood Ale House effort that shuttered last year after their rented building at Santa Maria and 3rd Street in Baywood was purchased by another group.

That spot is now called Baywood Tavern.

The Olde Ale House “is pretty much the same people that brought you the Baywood Ale House,” Reay said.

It will offer craft beers and food and feature an outdoor patio in the back. The new location is at 945 Los Osos Valley Road next to Martin’s.

Involved in the operation of the business will be Marvin, his wife and sister-in-law (Chris and Cathy Stratford) along with the original operators of the Baywood Ale House, Chad and Christie Carroll.

“All five of us are part of the new LLC,” Marvin said.

The county planning department will have to approve the use before anything happens.

“We still need to get our permits, and then there will be several months of work ... to put in a full kitchen and fire sprinkler system,” Reay said.





“The Baywood Ale House was pretty popular, and there were plenty of disappointed people when it closed,” he said. The spot opened in 2015 and closed last May.





“Already we are hearing lots of people in the community talking about the plan to bring it back,” Reay said.

Before there was any activity at the empty office building, the group hoisted a blue beer flag that apparently tipped off several sharp-eyed local beer enthusiasts.