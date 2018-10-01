Paso Robles winery is opening its first tasting room — at Thomas Hill Organics

An award-winning Paso Robles winery will soon open its first tasting room after 15 years in business.

The LaZarre Wines tasting room will be in the front area of Thomas Hill Organics, a farm-to-table restaurant located at 1313 Park St. in downtown Paso Robles. The grand opening takes place Oct. 13.

“It’s such a great community and we want to be apart of that,” LaZarre Wines owner and winemaker Adam LaZarre said.

The space was previously occupied by Seven Oxen Estate Wines, which left in January after serving wine in the restaurant’s elongated lounge area for two years. That winery opened a new tasting room in May at 3340 Ramada Drive, Suite A, just south of the entrance to the Tin City industrial park.

For a brief period of time after Seven Oxen’s departure, Thomas Hill Organics used the lounge as a raw seafood bar. But restaurant owner Debbie Thomas said the food did not attract as many customers as the tasting room.

LaZarre Wines was founded by LaZarre and his wife, Angie, in 2003 as a small single-vineyard pinot noir winery.

Since then, they have expanded to serve merlot, albarino, sauvignon blanc, vin gris and chardonnay.

LaZarre Wines will serve all of its wines at the tasting room. Those include two new blends, Moshina Red and Moshina White, that take their name from the LaZarres’ love for heavy metal mosh-pits and their daughter Serina, LaZarre said.

Although the winery does not grow its own grapes, all LaZarre wines are made from grapes grown in the Central Coast and Santa Barbara regions. As of now, the small-production winery produces around 1,500 cases of wine per year.

Angie LaZarre said that number is likely to rise to 2,300 cases next year as a result of increased demand since the winery redesigned its label nearly two years ago.

“We’ve had a lot of different opportunities for a tasting room,” LaZarre said, adding that she and her husband had refrained in the past because of the amount of work that goes into operating one. “This one really just felt right to us.”

Thomas said the winery and restaurant partnership will be a “great fit.” She and the LaZarres have known each other for years and have partnered together for special events in the past.

“I think (LaZarre Wines) will bring a lot more youth to Thomas Hill Organics,” Thomas said. “I know they’ve got a good following.”

Thomas Hill Organics is open daily at varying hours. The tasting room will be open noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit lazarrewines.com and thomashillorganics.com.

