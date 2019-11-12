It’s baaaaack! Nite Creamery is re-releasing its Madonna Inn champagne cake ice cream

The dessert gods are smiling upon the Central Coast once again.

Two months after Nite Creamery sold out of its special edition ice cream made out of Madonna Inn’s iconic pink champagne cake, the ice cream shop is bringing back the sweet treat for another round.

But the frozen dessert will only be available for a limited time.

“Starting THIS FRIDAY at 6 PM,” Nite Creamery wrote in a Nov. 6 Instagram post. “The Madonna Inn Pink Champagne Scoops will be available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the month of November!”

The ice cream will be available at both of Nite Creamery’s scoop shops — 570 Higuera St., No. 103, in San Luis Obispo and 7849 Miller St. in Santa Maria — and will be available until sold out every weekend, according to the post.

Social media users reacted with excitement to the news.

“Prayers have been answered,” one Instagrammer wrote. “Can finally stop harassing you guys about it.”

Others simply wrote: “We’re going.”

Nite Creamery last sold its pink champagne cake ice cream Sept. 21 — and it sold out within a couple hours.

Line developing outside Nite Creamery in SLO for the limited edition #MadonnaInn #PinkChampageCake ice cream pic.twitter.com/SWKqyVYuj1 — Kaytlyn Leslie (@kaytyleslie) September 21, 2019

The ice cream base — which Nite Creamery freezes using nitrogen, as it does with all its ice creams — is infused with Madonna Inn cake, which makes it taste “exactly like champagne cake batter,” owner Nino Eng told The Tribune in September. It’s then topped with pink chocolate crumbles.

Eng previously told the Tribune he hopes to offer the ice cream again at special events or on a more permanent basis.