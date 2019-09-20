Freeze! There’s a new Madonna Inn-inspired ice cream flavor — but only for a short time

Watch ice cream frozen on the spot at Nite Creamery in SLO The Nite Creamery shop in San Luis Obispo uses liquid nitrogen to freeze their ice cream after customers order. It's part of the newly reopened Creamery complex in downtown SLO. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Nite Creamery shop in San Luis Obispo uses liquid nitrogen to freeze their ice cream after customers order. It's part of the newly reopened Creamery complex in downtown SLO.

In a move ordained by the dessert gods, San Luis Obispo’s Madonna Inn and Nite Creamery have partnered to produce a limited-release treat sure to have Instagrammers scrambling for their phones.

That’s right: pink champagne cake ice cream.

The frozen dessert is only available for a limited time — so if you’re hoping to try it out, you’ll need to get in line.

Nite Creamery will be selling scoops of the pink champagne cake ice cream starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at its San Luis Obispo location, 570 Higuera St. The ice cream is not available at the company’s other location in Santa Maria.

Pink champagne cake ice cream will be available that day only, and only until it sells out, owner Nino Eng told The Tribune via phone on Friday. He expects the shop will be able to make and sell about 100 scoops, although that could change.

“I’m trying not to eat a lot of it just so that it doesn’t sell out sooner than it will,” Eng joked.

According to Eng, the ice cream base — which Nite Creamery freezes using nitrogren — is infused with Madonna Inn cake, which makes it taste “exactly like champagne cake batter.” It’s then topped with pink chocolate crumbles and the cake’s signature pink chocolate curls.

Eng said the idea for the mashup was born after he and his wife stopped by the Madonna Inn; they often go there to look around or to charge their electric car, he said.

The pink champagne cake has long been an icon of the Madonna Inn and a darling of social media influencers for its highly Instagramable pink look.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves even gave the cake an Instagram shoutout during a visit to the Madonna Inn in April, with the caption “no words.”

“We were just like, ‘It would be a really awesome thing to combine their cake with our ice cream,’ ” Eng said. “Two things that Central Coast people love.”

Can’t make it to the San Luis Obispo shop on Saturday? Never fear.

Eng said Nite Creamery will do a special event featuring pink champagne cake ice cream at the Madonna Inn in the near future.

Depending on the popularity of the new flavor, he added, Nite Creamery might consider offering it again in a longer test run.