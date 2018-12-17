Do you have any of these salads in your fridge? Guadalupe company is recalling them

If you’ve got any Eat Smart salad bowls in your fridge, you might want to check their dates: The Guadalupe company behind the salads has voluntarily recalled some of their products after one tested positive for listeria.

According to a Saturday news release, Apio Inc. of Guadalupe, is recalling some of its Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups.

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall as a precaution out of consideration for the well-being and safety of our customers and consumers, despite the fact that there have been no reported cases of illness,” Vice President of Quality and Food Safety Brian Zomorodi said in the release. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with the very best quality product and service.”

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency informed the company that a random sample of its Sweet Kale/Choe Frise Doux bowl tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the release. Symptoms are high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection has also been known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The company is recalling all Eat Smart Shake Ups products produced on the same day as the infected salad. These can be identified with the following bar codes (UPC) and lot numbers on the bowls’ labels:

Asian Sesame: UPC 7 09351 30241 1, Lot 112 331

Avocado Ranch: UPC 7 09351 30177 3, Lot 112 331

Raspberry Acai: UPC 7 09351 30178 0, Lot 112 331

Sweet Kale: UPC 7 09351 30240 4, Lot 112 331

Tropical Lime: UPC 7 09351 30179 7, Lot 112 331

Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats: UPC 7 09351 30195 7, Lot 112 331





Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai: UPC 7 09351 30196 4, Lot 112 331

Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux: UPC 7 09351 30243 5, Lot 112 331

The product was shipped to the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington, as well as provinces in Canada.

Anyone who has the recalled products in their fridge should not consume them, the company warns. They should be disposed of immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Apio’s toll-free number at 1-800-626-2746 or visit its website at https://www.eatsmart.net.