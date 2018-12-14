Santa Maria farm tied to romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak recalls three vegetables

The Santa Maria farm linked to a recent romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak voluntarily recalled two varieties of lettuce and cauliflower harvested at the end of November.

Adam Bros. Family Farms is one of eight Central Coast growers the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating in connection to tainted lettuce that may have caused a nationwide E. coli outbreak.

No San Luis Obispo County farms have been linked to the outbreak. The CDC is advising people not to eat romaine lettuce from Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara counties.

The CDC on Thursday announced it found the outbreak strain in an agricultural reservoir at the Santa Maria farm.





In cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Adam Bros. voluntarily recalled red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, according to an Adam. Bros. news release.

None of the recalled products have tested positive for E. coli, and no illnesses have been reported in connection to Adam Bros. produce, according to the news release.

For more information, visit the Adam Bros. website at adambros.com.