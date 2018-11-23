This Paso Robles barbecue caterer just opened a new restaurant downtown

One of the North County’s favorite barbecue caterers finally opened a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Paso Robles.

Stein’s BBQ Co. has served up tri-tip and barbecue chicken at Central Coast weddings and winery events for decades.

But owner Brian Stein and his family waited to open their restaurant until they found the perfect spot, at 1240 Park St., just north of Downtown City Park.

The space was previously home to the Burbank Ranch Tasting Room — the Templeton vineyard and winery was sold at auction in June 2017.

“With our name and reputation, we thought it’s time to take advantage,” Stein said in a phone interview.

The restaurant, which opened last week, has a small kitchen and a larger seating area — ideal for the Steins, who already maintain a commercial kitchen space in Paso Robles for their catering business.

Some of the food will be prepared at the restaurant, and other dishes will be brought over from the kitchen in the Steins’ catering vans.

All the elements of the dishes are homemade from scratch, including the seasonings — the Steins also make and sell their own spice blends under the Pit Master’s Choice brand.

“Everything is fresh, fresh, fresh all day long,” Stein said.

The menu will feature their famous tri-tip, along with pulled pork, ribs, mac n’ cheese and more. Sandwiches that were popular at Stein’s Deli — the family’s old Atascadero eatery — will also make an appearance, including the Hot New York Pastrami.

Stein said the old tasting room space required little renovation, and the family’s extensive experience in the restaurant industry means they’re not facing a steep learning curve.

So far, business has been busier than expected, with some loyal customers who have stopped by to get their barbecue fix every day, he said.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response,” Stein said.