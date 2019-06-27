‘Heartless.’ Man dumps water on homeless woman from San Francisco roof, video shows

A $1,000 reward has been offered on Twitter to identify a man seen in a viral video pouring a bucket of water off a San Francisco roof onto a homeless woman’s sidewalk camp. Neighbors say it’s not the first time. Screengrab from Twitter

A homeless woman setting up a makeshift camp on a San Francisco sidewalk ended up soaked when someone poured a bucket of water off a roof onto her, a viral video shows.

“Come on!” says the videographer, who captured the incident over the weekend in the city’s Mission District. “Wow!”

The reward is now $1,000. And here is the video. Many thanks to the person who originally posted this. pic.twitter.com/9ileU656Y7 — Jim V.o.R. (@JimYoull) June 24, 2019

Onlooker Rich Caraballo said he initially chalked the drenching up to a “weird coincidence,” KNTV reported. Then it happened again.

“She was going back to retrieve her wet stuff and the person walked out, dumped the water and just walked straight back,” Caraballo said, KPIX reported.

“It’s horrible,” Caraballo said, KNTV reported. “It’s passive-aggressive and heartless.”

Others living on the streets near the building at 20th and Bryant streets say it’s happened before to other homeless people, KPIX reported.

Jim Youll, who describes himself on Twitter as a “housing warrior,” has offered a $1,000 reward to try to identify and arrest the man in the video.

San Francisco police say an investigation has been opened into the incident, but the woman involved has not come forward, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“That’s not the right way to treat a human being,” said cashier Marvin Aguilar at nearby Norm’s Market, KTVU reported.

But Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, says it’s nothing new for homeless people in San Francisco, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“It certainly is something that homeless people face regularly — hatred against them as a class of people,” Friedenbach said, according to the publication. “We see people beat up at night while they are asleep.”

In June 2018, San Francisco police arrested a man accused of viciously kicking a homeless man in the face as he slept on a sidewalk, McClatchy reported.

