Trump rips San Francisco’s ‘disgusting’ streets, and San Francisco strikes back

A battle over a partial federal shutdown veered into a debate about San Francisco’s street-cleaning efforts Sunday when an offhand jab by President Donald Trump on Twitter sparked an outpouring of online mockery.

In a flurry of early-morning Twitter posts on Sunday, Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over the shutdown involving his demand for $5.7 billion to fund a border wall with Mexico.





“Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat,” reads one post by the president. “She is so petrified of the ‘lefties’ in her party that she has lost control...And by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting!”

Problems with human waste left by San Francisco’s large homeless population have prompted a number of news stories in recent months, including creation of a “poop patrol” of public works employees to clean up waste, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Some wondered what Pelosi, who is from San Francisco, had to do with the city’s public works department.

“Wouldn’t that be an issue with San Francisco?” asked one Twitter post. “How would the Speaker of the House of Representatives have anything to do with a local city government issue? You really don’t know how government works.”

Others questioned Trump’s qualifications on the topic..

“You’ve never been to San Francisco,” read one response on Twitter.

“San Francisco is a beautiful, vibrant, diverse city full of people who love this country. You should visit it! Have you ever visited it?” asked another Twitter post.

Many people posting responses, however, found the whole situation absurd.

“This non sequitur about San Francisco is more evidence of Trump’s dangerous and unbalanced mental state.,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“You did ‘not’ just come for San Francisco,” read one response.

“Clean and ready,” read another post with a photo of Alcatraz, formerly a federal prison, in reference to investigations into whether Trump’s campaign team colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

“All the politics aside, I travel a ton and the streets of San Francisco are pretty damn clean,” wrote one person on Twitter. “It’s honestly one of the cleaner big cities around. ...”

Some Twitter posts defended Trump’s characterization of the city.

“San Francisco has an app that lets people take pictures of human feces in the street. Human feces in the street is literally a big enough problem they have to combat it. Not exactly ‘beautiful,’ “ read one post on Twitter.

“Shameful San Francisco has turned into America’s toilet and this is what Dems are pushing for the rest of the Country,” read another post.

Pelosi, responding on Twitter to Trump’s tweet, stuck to the shutdown dispute and did not address the president’s comments regarding San Francisco.

“@realDonaldTrump, 800,000 Americans are going without pay. Re-open the government, let workers get their paychecks and then we can discuss how we can come together to protect the border,” Pelosi wrote.

