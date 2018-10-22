Hwy. 1 will be closed again for more work at Big Sur slide site

Highway 1 will be fully closed just north of Limekiln State Park during overnight hours on: Sunday night, Oct. 28; Monday morning and night, Oct. 29; and until about 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Oct. 30. The work site is about 22 miles north of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey county line.





Work hours at the Paul’s Slide area are expected to be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project to repair a damaged retaining wall is designed to make the area safer for travelers and residents.

Crews from John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo will do the repairs. Emergency-services vehicles will be allowed to go through the road closure.

Caltrans said Paul’s Slide suffered major storm damage in January 2017, losing part of its embankment including the southbound lane and closing for several months. The slide remains active, and Caltrans continues to monitor it. Traffic in the area has been controlled by a temporary traffic signal for more than a year; the signal will remain in place.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

For details on the project or traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Monterey County, go to www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#mon or call (831)372-0862 toll-free. For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.