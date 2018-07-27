Arroyo Grande Councilwoman Barbara Harmon says she won’t seek re-election

Arroyo Grande City Councilwoman Barbara Harmon says she will not seek a second term in office in November.

Harmon, who joined the Arroyo Grande City Council in 2014, said she has decided to not run for re-election when her term expires later this year.

In an email to The Tribune, Harmon said she feels she is unable to commit to another four-year term.

“I never intended to be a career politician,” she said, noting no specific issues prompted her decision.

Harmon, a retired probation officer and supervisor for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, has lived in Arroyo Grande since 1986.

When she joined the council, Harmon’s goals were to promote local businesses and head-of-household jobs, protect the city’s historical culture and question regulations and ordinances that create new fees, assessments or raise taxes, according to previous Tribune reports.

During her time on the council, she said her major achievement was that her decisions were “always based on what is (was) best for the city and region as a whole and not driven by a political agenda.”

Some of the specific achievements she cited were approving projects that she said better the community — such as the Courtland and Grand mixed-use project, the East Cherry Avenue residential and Japanese Welfare Association project and a new medical building affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. She was also involved in efforts to preserve Camp Arroyo Grande.

Harmon is equally proud of her time as a board member for the Five Cities Fire Authority.

Going forward, Harmon said she plans to “remain actively involved in our community” and “looks forward to future opportunities to do so.”

Harmon’s seat is one of two seats up for election in November. Longtime Councilman Tim Brown’s term will also expire in 2018, but he has yet to confirm if he plans to run again.

Three people have so far announced plans to run for City Council: planning commissioners Terry Fowler-Payne and John Mack and retired San Luis Obispo police officer Ketih Storton. Mayor Jim Hill and Councilwoman Caren Ray have announced they will run for mayor.