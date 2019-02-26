‘I’m moving to Nipomo.’ Wayne Brady sings about SLO County city on ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

Nipomo resident Shawn Fuggs has some serious hometown pride.

Fuggs made such a big deal about Nipomo on Monday’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal” that host Wayne Brady composed an impromptu ode to the San Luis Obispo County city — and sang it on the air.

“I was shocked,” Fuggs told The Tribune via Facebook Messenger on Tuesday. “Wayne Brady is a talented individual. The song went so well I was missing my wife to dance with!”

Now in its 10th season, the current version of “Let’s Make a Deal” invites costumed audience members to try to win cash and prizes by making deals.

Fuggs, a Santa Maria Police Department patrol officer who’s lived in Nipomo for a total of 10 years, filmed his “Let’s Make a Deal” appearance on Aug. 18 in Van Nuys with his brother, sister and cousins in the audience. (His wife, Janeice, unfortunately couldn’t make it.)

In the episode, which aired Monday on CBS, Fuggs can been seen dressed as a construction worker, complete with hard hat and reflective vest.

When Brady asks about his hometown, Fuggs announces proudly, “I’m from Nipomo, California.”

“Where?” Brady responds. “I’ve never heard of Nipomo.”

“It has the nation’s best weather average,” Fuggs replies.

Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady is the host of CBS’s “Let’s Make a Deal,” the classic game show where audience members dressed in outlandish costumes try to win cash and prizes by making deals. Monty Brinton CBS

“In all of the country, the best weather is in Nipomo,” Brady repeats, incredulous. “Yes sir,” Fuggs replies. “Year-round.”

“Have you ever heard of Nipomo?” Brady asks the audience, prompting a collective “no.” “I think I want to go to Nipomo.”

The Nipomo love doesn’t end there. After asking for directions to the Central Coast city, checking on the weather (again) and cracking a rhyming joke — “I’m wondering if there’s a need for a majordomo in Nipomo,” Brady quips — the “Let’s Make a Deal” host breaks into a slow jam.

“Nipomo ... there’s a magical land named Nipomo that I’ve heard about once or twice,” Brady croons as audience members sway and clap. “Have you been to Nipomo? No, no?”

“I’ve heard that in Nipomo the sun shines 78 degrees,” Brady sings. “And right off of that coast, you can feel the water breeze.”

“Nipomo arigato, Mr. Roboto,” adds “Let’s Make a Deal” announcer Jonathan Mangum.

“That’s what they say. ... And I’m going. One day I’m gonna be there,” Brady continues. “Shawn, I’m moving to Nipomo. That’s where I wanna go. Ni-po-mo.”

Later on Monday’s episode, Brady reveals that he may be serious about coming to the Central Coast.

“At the break, we were doing some research and I found a nice little house in Nipomo” on a five-acre property, Brady says, inspiring Fuggs to shout “Let’s be neighbors!” “So, Sunday dinner, brother.”

The experience proved a bit overwhelming for Fuggs, who has worked as a police officer for 24 years, including eight years with the Lompoc Police Department. He’s worked for the Santa Maria Police Department since 2002.

“I was a little shy,” Fuggs said. “Looking back, I really had my opportunities to make more of it and be a ham. My nerves got the best of me.”

Still, the Nipomo man didn’t walk away empty-handed. Fuggs won a new Buccaneer Classic motorcycle from SSR Motorsports, worth $3,749.

“This has been quite the experience,” Fuggs said. “The response has been amazing.”