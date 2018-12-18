Got junk? ‘American Pickers’ is coming to California

Here’s a chance to clear out your garage, barn or backyard — and possibly make some cash too.

“American Pickers” is coming to California in March 2019 in search of cool collectibles and colorful characters, according to a news release.

Professional pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are looking for large, private collections of antiques that they “can spend the better part of the day looking through,” the release said. That means no stores, malls, flea markets or museums.

“They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them,” the release said.

Entering its 20th season on the History channel, “American Pickers” finds Wolfe, Fritz and their team scouring the United States in search of “rusty gold” — unique and unusual items that some might dismiss as junk. In addition to buying items for clients or resale, they often purchase things for their personal collections.

“Mike and Frank are generally interested in any antiques/old items — likely older than 50 years old that have a local connection and a good story behind them,” Emily Chafetz, “American Pickers” casting associate producer, wrote in an email.

In the past, the pair have shown particular interest in “auto/bike/gas-related items and memorabilia,” Chafetz wrote.

Interested in appearing on “American Pickers”? Email americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at 855-653-7878, or contact them via Facebook at www.facebook.com/GotAPick.

Include your name, town and state, as well as a phone number, where your collection is located and a description of the items you’re willing to part with.

New episodes of “American Pickers” start airing Jan. 14.