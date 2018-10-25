HBO is coming to Cal Poly to turn students into TV monsters

HBO is getting in the Halloween spirit with a special event at Cal Poly.

The premium cable channel is sending a horde of makeup artists to the San Luis Obispo campus Friday night, just in time for pre-Halloween parties, according to an HBO representative.

They’ll transform a select group of students — about 10 to 12 people — into their favorite characters from HBO shows for free, HBO said.

Sample looks include the terrifying Night King from “Game of Thrones,” creepy kid sister Amma from “Sharp Objects” and sex worker-turned-filmmaker Candy from “The Deuce.”

In addition to those full makeovers, the makeup artists will offer quick touch-ups and additions to existing costumes, HBO said.

HBO will also provide tips and videos for do-it-yourself makeup designs.

The HBO Lounge is just one of the attractions at the Monster Mash, an Associated Students Inc., event being held 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Cal Poly’s Multi Activity Center. Other highlights include a roller rink, a DJ performance, a palm reader, escape rooms, face painting and food.

HBO said just three schools will receive visits from makeup artists as part of the cable channel’s “Watch Me Become” campaign, including the University of Utah and New York University. Cal Poly is the only California university on the list.

For more information about Monster Mash, call Joanne Lodato at 805-756-1112 or email asievents@calpoly.edu.