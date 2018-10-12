This SLO County girl is starring in a new Disney show — and it’s got a talking car

An actress with San Luis Obispo County ties is about to experience life in the “Fast Layne.”

Sofia Rosinsky, who grew up in South County, is co-starring in an upcoming Disney Channel show about a high-tech talking car.

According to the official synopsis, “Fast Layne” stars “The Young and the Restless” actress Sophie Pollono as Layne, a “12-year-old over-achiever” who “finds her orderly life thrown into a tailspin when she discovers a sophisticated talking car named ‘V.I.N.’ hidden in an abandoned shed.

“With the help of her eccentric neighbor Zora (Rosinsky) ... Layne embarks on a high-speed adventure filled with bad guys, secret agents and other surprises to unlock the mystery behind V.I.N.’s creation.”

“Fast Layne” is just the latest on-screen role for Rosinsky. The 12-year-old actress is best known for the 2016 horror movie “The Other Side of the Door.”

And she’s not the only person in her family with a show business career.

Both of her parents have worked in the entertainment industry — her mom as an actress and director, and her dad as a violinist for movies and recording artists. They moved from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo County with their daughters in 2011.

Rosinsky’s older sister is Mission Prep High School student Alexis Rosinsky, a 15-year-old actress and filmmaker who won awards at three festivals — the Best Shorts Competition, the Hollywood International Moving Pictures Festival and the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival — in January and February.

“Fast Layne” is set to premiere in early 2019, Disney Channel publicity manager Julie Mitchell said.