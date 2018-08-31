New home makeover show features a Paso Robles cottage — and you can watch it on Netflix

Planning a staycation?

A new Netflix show is showcasing a romantic retreat right here in Paso Robles wine country.

“Stay Here,” which premiered Aug. 17 on the popular streaming service, is a real-estate makeover show starring designer Genevieve Gorder, whose credits include TLC’s “Trading Spaces” and “HGTV Design Star,” and real estate expert Peter Lorimer

According to Netflix, the show follows the pair as they “show property owners how to turn their short-term rentals into moneymaking showstoppers.” Together, they take on eight properties throughout the United States, including a Seattle houseboat, a Brooklyn, New York, brownstone and a Washington, D.C., firehouse.

The fifth episode of “Stay Here,” “Paso Robles Wine Country Cottage,” takes Gorder and Lorimer to the Central Coast.

There, they work with owners Curtis and Sonja Lockshaw, owners of The Vintage Ranch in Paso Robles, to transform their outdated guest house — “It’s not very inviting. It’s definitely not sexy. It’s like, ‘Come and stay in our junk drawer,’ ” Gorder gripes — into a romantic cottage complete with custom furniture, a deck, fire pit and stunning views of vineyards and oak trees.

“It’s not just somewhere to stay. It’s kind of a rural resort that people will book again and again and again,” Lorimer says.

On new Netflix show “Stay Here,” The Cottage at The Vintage Ranch in Paso Robles gets a major makeover. Courtesy of Netflix

Vintage Ranch, a 66-acre event and wedding venue with a farmhouse, 50 acres of grapevines and a 250-year-old oak tree, isn’t the only North County location showcased in the episode.

Viewers can also catch glimpses of Niner Wine Estates, Eberle Winery and home furnishings store Revamped The Collection in Paso Robles, as well as an Uncorked Wine Tours shuttle, 15 Degrees C Wine Shop and Bar in Templeton and the vineyard zipline at Margarita Adventures in Santa Margarita.

“Stay Here” is just the latest reality show to highlight San Luis Obispo County.

The Cottage at The Vintage Ranch in Paso Robles gets a major makeover on Netflix’s “Stay Here.” Courtesy of Netflix

“Twin Turbos,” which debuted on the Discovery Channel in February, featured a duo from Arroyo Grande: custom car builder Doug DeBerti and his son, aspiring NASCAR driver Brad DeBerti.

In May, twin brothers John and Ron Daniels, founders of Daniels Wood Land in Paso Robles, appeared in “Cabin Brothers” on DIY Network. The Daniels previously starred in Animal Planet’s “Redwood Kings.”

As of Aug. 1, the county had hosted 50 productions including movies, TV shows, web series and commercials, according to Film SLO CAL, the film commission branch of countywide tourism bureau Visit SLO CAL.

Tune in

Watch “Stay Here” on Netflix. For more information, visit www.netflix.com.

