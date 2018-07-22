TV show to spotlight Rex Krebs murders in San Luis Obispo

On Sunday night, a television show will focus on Rex Krebs and the killings of two San Luis Obispo college students.

The episode, “Killer by the Coast,” will talk about Krebs’ murders of Rachel Newhouse and Aundria Crawford in 1998 and 1999, respectively, as part of a show on Oxygen called “Buried in the Backyard,” which features true-crime stories about victims who have been buried in backyards.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Buried in the Backyard” is in its first season, and the episode about Krebs’ murders is the seventh episode. The episode airs at 7 p.m. Pacific time.

A synopsis of the episode was not immediately available.

Rachel Newhouse and Aundria Crawford were killed by Rex Allan Krebs.

Crawford was abducted from her San Luis Obispo apartment in the middle of the night, and her remains were found on April 23, 1999, near Krebs’ home in rural Avila Valley.

On Nov. 12, 1998, Newhouse was walking home from Tortilla Flats restaurant in San Luis Obispo, about to cross the Jennifer Street Bridge, when Krebs attacked her, dragged her down the stairs by her hair, and took her to an abandoned A-frame near his house.

In May, an account of the Krebs murders ran as part of the series “Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions” on true-crime network Investigation Discovery. An episode of “The Interrogation Room,” a show on the Discovery Channel, also spotlighted Krebs in January.