Defense attorney Patricia Ashbaugh sits next to Rex Krebs in court. Krebs, who was convicted in 2001 of murdering two San Luis Obispo college students, is the subject of an episode of Discovery Channel’s “The Interrogation Room” airing Thursday.
TV

TV show to spotlight Rex Krebs murders in San Luis Obispo

July 22, 2018 05:58 PM

On Sunday night, a television show will focus on Rex Krebs and the killings of two San Luis Obispo college students.

The episode, “Killer by the Coast,” will talk about Krebs’ murders of Rachel Newhouse and Aundria Crawford in 1998 and 1999, respectively, as part of a show on Oxygen called “Buried in the Backyard,” which features true-crime stories about victims who have been buried in backyards.

“Buried in the Backyard” is in its first season, and the episode about Krebs’ murders is the seventh episode. The episode airs at 7 p.m. Pacific time.

A synopsis of the episode was not immediately available.

Rachel Newhouse and Aundria Crawford were killed by Rex Allan Krebs.

Crawford was abducted from her San Luis Obispo apartment in the middle of the night, and her remains were found on April 23, 1999, near Krebs’ home in rural Avila Valley.

On Nov. 12, 1998, Newhouse was walking home from Tortilla Flats restaurant in San Luis Obispo, about to cross the Jennifer Street Bridge, when Krebs attacked her, dragged her down the stairs by her hair, and took her to an abandoned A-frame near his house.

In May, an account of the Krebs murders ran as part of the series “Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions” on true-crime network Investigation Discovery. An episode of “The Interrogation Room,” a show on the Discovery Channel, also spotlighted Krebs in January.

San Luis Obispo, California, serial killer Rex Krebs is the focus of an episode of the Discovery Channel show “The Interrogation Room,” airing Thursday, January 11, 2018.

