This Paso Robles winery restaurant was just named the best in America by USA Today

Paso Robles is home to the best winery restaurant in the country, according to USA Today.

Located on Highway 46 West, the restaurant at Niner Wine Estates topped the publication’s 2019 list of the best restaurants at wineries, part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

Another Paso Robles eatery, Cass Café at Cass Winery, also cracked the top 10.

USA Today presents an annual ranking of the top 10 best winery restaurants. Experts narrow the selection to the top 20 nominees, and a popular vote determines the winner.

The Niner restaurant placed at No. 10 in 2018, and Food and Wine Magazine selected the eatery as one of its Best Winery Restaurants in America in 2017.

This time, ultra-local, hyper-fresh dishes helped Niner’s restaurant, which opened in 2014, take the top spot.

The burrata plate at Niner Wine Estates in Paso Robles features whole burrata served with accompaniments such as tomatoes, pine nuts and basil. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“The open-kitchen lunch served at Niner Wine Estates takes inspiration from all things local,” the USA Today list reads. “The culinary team sources ingredients from area farmers, butchers and artisans, ensuring the highest quality dishes make it to the table.”

Cass Café at Cass Winery, located on the east side of Paso Robles, also made the list at No. 6.

“The Cass Café opens each afternoon, offering a casual setting for a winery meal,” USA Today says. “The menu features salads, sandwiches and small plates, as well as locally made gelato and house made seasonal desserts.”

Two other California winery restaurants also made the publication’s top 10. The Vineyard Rose Restaurant at South Coast Winery in Temecula was ranked No. 2, and the J Bubble Room at J Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg was ranked No. 3.

Meanwhile, two Paso Robles hotels landed on USA Today’s list of the 10 best wine country hotels in the United States. Summerwood Inn ranked No. 4, while Hotel Cheval was No. 6.