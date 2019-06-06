Jamba Juice reveals new name, fresh look inspired by ‘local juice shop roots’ in SLO

A rendering shows the new logo and design for Jamba’s stores.

The international company that started as a little San Luis Obispo juice shop near Cal Poly is “moving beyond the juice.”

Jamba Juice, the homegrown company that started as Juice Club in 1990 and has since grown to 850 locations, announced on Thursday that it is dropping the “juice” from its name to reflect an expanded menu that includes smoothies, juices, bowls, boosts and “fun-size on-the-go bites,” a news release says.

Kirk Perron at Juice Club store #1 in 1993. The name would change in 1995 to Jamba Juice and just to Jamba in 2019.

Among the new offerings are a plant-based Vanilla Blue Sky Smoothie and Bowl with naturally occurring blue spirulina, along with the return of the Watermelon Breeze Smoothie.

The menu isn’t the only thing to change.

Jamba is releasing a new logo, launching an app that will allow customers to order ahead of pick-up, and debuting a new loyalty program. The company’s menu items will also be available by delivery through new national partnerships with Postmates and Uber Eats.

Starting this summer, the company will jump on the throw-back trend by revamping its shops to reflect an “authentic” ambiance “inspired by our local juice shop roots.”

In the last 29 years, the company grew from a single shop on the corner of Chorro Street and Foothill Boulevard to a franchisor of locations in 36 states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia.