Cambria’s frozen yogurt shop has a new name, owner — and expanded menu

Cambria’s frozen yogurt shop has a new name — Dolce Salato — new owner and expanded, ever-changing menu of frozen desserts.

How about pistachio frozen yogurt (in addition to the more traditional chocolate, vanilla and other flavors)? Mango or pineapple sorbet? And an upscale variety of Negranti Creamery’s lower-fat sheep’s milk ice creams, in such flavors as black coffee chip, strawberry-basil, blackberry-rosemary, salted brown sugar, cinnamon-honey and fresh mint-and-chip?

Owner MaryLyn Hernandez hopes to add Negranti’s cow’s milk ice cream soon, especially for those who might shy away from the sheep’s milk dessert, delicious as it is. As is the case with many ice cream and yogurt shops, the menu assortment can change.

Frequently, in fact.

Many people know Hernandez as being part of the family team at The Spot café, the panini-and-crepe restaurant. Hernandez bought the former Dolce yogurt shop at 801 Main St., Suite B, in early January from former owner Norma Casas, who also owns Froggie’s and the Redwood Center laundromat.

Casas has known Hernandez for years, the latter said in a May 6 phone interview. So, when Casas decided she was overbooked, she told Hernandez about the business opportunity, who promptly bought it. The yogurt shop has been in operation for several years, but Hernandez already has expanded its offerings by adding the ice cream, smoothies and San Luis Obispo’s Coastal Peaks coffee.

For now, she serves the frozen desserts in cups and waffle cones, but hopes to branch out into making her own waffle cones soon, along with possibly offering sundaes and other treats.

Dolce Solato is open from noon to 5, four days a week (Fridays through Mondays), but when it’s busy, Hernandez stays open longer.