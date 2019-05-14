Tanner Jacks restaurant abruptly closes after 13 years. ‘It is what’s best for our family’

How to find out if a restaurant is rated safe and clean in SLO County San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.

Tanner Jacks in Arroyo Grande closed suddenly on Sunday after 13 years of serving steak, tri-tip and comfort food on the Central Coast.

Tanner Jacks owners Michael and Kelly Stevens announced their plans to shutter the restaurant in a Facebook post on May 9.

“We wish to express our most heartfelt gratitude to all of you for all of the memories and relationships that have been created over our 11 years at Tanner Jacks,” they wrote in the post. “We have made the decision to close Tanner Jacks after our holiday brunch this Mother’s Day because it is what’s best for our family. “

Tanner Jacks opened at 2796 S. Halcyon Road in Arroyo Grande in 2006.

The Stevenses took ownership of the restaurant in 2008. They also own Palo Mesa Pizza, which has four locations in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo.

“We thank you for all of your love and support,” they wrote in the Facebook post. ”We wish to remain an active part of our amazing community and hope to see many familiar faces at our Palo Mesa Pizza locations.“

According to the post, the Stevens family still intends to offer Tanner Jacks catering for events.

It is unclear why exactly the Stevenses chose to close the business. A request for comment was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.