New taqueria will bring the tastes of Jalisco to downtown San Luis Obispo

A new restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo focusing on authentic Mexican cuisine plans to open near Mission Plaza in the next week to 10 days.

San Luis Taqueria is in the midst of renovations at 1032 Chorro St. It will occupy the space formerly home to El Matador Authentic Mexican Food, which closed in mid-February.

The incoming business, located across from Luna Red and next door to Ike’s near the Mission, is owned by Jose Torres.

He has worked in the Mexican restaurant industry in Santa Cruz for the past 11 years.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Torres said the menu will include a variety of meat and seafood traditional to the state of Jalisco, which includes the cities of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, bringing flavors from the inland pueblos and coastal communities.

“I wanted to start my own business, and I love the tranquility of San Luis Obispo, as well as the natural beauty and the friendliness of the people,” Torres said in Spanish. “I am moving here to live, and look forward to being part of the community.”

Jose Torres, owner of San Luis Taqueria Nick Wilson

Torres said a full salsa bar will complete the meals with “picante” (spicy) and salsas with minimal spice.

Tacos will cost $3.25 individually with chips and salsa, and entrees will be in the $8 to $14 range.

Torres said he named the restaurant San Luis Taqueria with a logo of a mission building to honor the city and community he’s joining.

The interior is being re-designed with a new floor and decorations that will depict the culture and “magico” of Jalisco.

“Jalisco is a really special place,” Torres said. “We want to bring that feel to San Luis Obispo, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The restaurant’s hours are expected to be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with possibly shorter hours on Sundays, Torres said.