Taco Temple has long been a Morro Bay favorite — and now it’s coming to SLO

Popular Morro Bay restaurant Taco Temple is set to open a new location in San Luis Obispo in 2019.

The restaurant, which serves up California fusion food such as tacos, burritos and tostadas, is moving into the space formerly occupied by Margie’s Diner at 1575 Calle Joaquin.

Gretchen Ross, who co-owns Taco Temple with her husband, Michael Foster, as well as Jim Leage and Deborah and Jack Franklin, told The Tribune that the group closed the sale around Sept. 20.

Ross said they hope to open the new Taco Temple location early in 2019, hopefully between Jan. 15 and March 15. She added that the group expects to hire about 40 people, but “maybe more.”

“We’re just taking this one step at a time,” she said. “Once we are close to being finished, then we will start hiring.”

The nearly 6,000 square-foot space includes a banquet hall and a lunch counter that the Taco Temple owners intend to keep, Ross said.

“It’s got that great mid-century vibe of a diner,” she said.

Renovations to the space include repainting and installing an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathroom, Ross said. She declined to say how much she and her partners had invested in the space.

Ross said the new Taco Temple location will be open seven days a week, but hours may vary from the Morro Bay location. The menu, which includes such popular items as Alaskan cod tacos and carrot cake, will remain the same.

Ross said Taco Temple has been looking to move to the southern part of San Luis Obispo County for about three years.

“This is the first time we found a location we thought would work for us,” she said. “We want to stay on Highway 1 and it’s such a funky, fun building and it has great parking.”