Craving pho? This Vietnamese restaurant just opened in Atascadero

Atascadero just got its first Vietnamese restaurant.

Pho 4 U, located at 5985 Entrada Ave., has been serving up freshly-made noodle bowls to downtown customers since early October. The business moved into a space previously occupied by Bipi-Gi’s Uptown Dog, a dog grooming business that relocated to a new spot on El Camino Real.

Trung Tran, Pho 4 U’s manager, told The Tribune in a phone interview that his family previously lived in San Jose and Los Angeles, where there are lots of Vietnamese food options.

“There’s no Vietnamese restaurant here in town, so we decided to open one,” he said.

Tran declined to say how much his family invested in the business, but said they put in a lot of work to open the eatery with help from the city and their landlord.

Business is coming around, with rush periods at lunch and dinner, Tran said. The restaurant currently has four employees and hopes to hire three more workers to speed up service, he said.

Pho 4 U has a small menu mainly focused on pho, a noodle soup served with meat, sprouts and herbs.

The restaurant offers a variety of proteins, including steak, brisket and chicken. Tran said Pho 4 U recently added a vegetarian option with vegetable broth and tofu instead of meat.

Pho 4 U also serves up egg rolls, fried dumplings and popcorn chicken as appetizers.

“We try to keep our menu simple, so we can focus more on the food,” Tran said.

All of Pho 4 U’s broths and food are made fresh, Tran said, which takes more time, but is worth the wait.

Pho 4 U is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Tuesday. For more information, call 805-799-7117.