New coffee shop is coming to downtown Paso Robles — and it will have ice cream

A new coffeehouse is moving into the old Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory space in Paso Robles.

Sips & Sweets, located at 1106 Pine St., will serve up coffee as well as sweet treats, including chocolate fondue and ice cream.

Briana Dickey, who owns the business along with her parents, Debbie and John Button, formerly owned the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the location but closed it Sept. 7 after they decided to go independent.

Dickey said she got the idea for a coffeehouse from the shop’s time as a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

“I had too many people come into my shop when we were Rocky (Mountain Chocolate Factory) and ask if I had an espresso,” Dickey said. “It was like 6 or 7 (people) a day.”

Right now, Dickey said, they’re waiting on permits to complete renovations to the nearly 2,000-square-foot space before they can open. She said they hope to open at the end of October.

Those renovations include removing counters to accommodate more seating, bar seating in the windows, multiple large cozy chairs and two TVs, Dickey said. One of the TVs will show ESPN and the other will be set to HGTV.

While the coffee shop will feature kid-friendly options like unicorn hot chocolate, Dickey said she wants the space to be a date-night destination as well.

“You can sit down and entertain your date and not have to worry about loud music,” Dickey said.

Dickey declined to say how much they invested in the space but did say, “I was lucky enough to have my parents who were willing to invest in me.”

Dickey and her husband built all the tables and other furniture items for the shop, and her 12-year-old son has helped her make some decorating decisions and helped her hand out free coffee during the Pioneer Day Parade on Oct. 13.

“This is a family-run business,” she said.

And all the vendors the shop will use are local.

“I’m happy to pay an extra couple bucks to help someone out on the Central Coast,” Dickey said.

The shop will have three employees — Dickey, a barista and a manager — but Dickey said she hopes to hire some more part-time employees after the shop opens.

Information about the shop’s opening day and job listings will be posted on the shop’s Facebook page, Dickey said.

Dickey also teased a once-a-month chocolate fountain at the shop and ice cream socials — and maybe live music.

“We have lots of fun, unique things up our sleeves,” she said.