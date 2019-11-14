Michael Jackson’s daughter performs at SLO County brew pub

Michael Jackson’s daughter is embarking on her own musical career — and she made an appearance in Paso Robles on Wednesday as part of her coastal California tour.

Paris Jackson, 21, the daughter of the pop music icon and Debbie Rowe, performed with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, Wednesday night at The Pour House, bartender Bri Cormier said.

Paris Jackson is one of Michael Jackson’s three children and his only daughter. Michael Jackson died in 2009, when his daughter was 11 years old.

Paris Jackson and Glenn call themselves The Soundflowers, and their Paso Robles show was arranged as a last-minute stop between Los Angeles and San Francisco, Cormier said.

A post on Jackson’s Instagram page says the band will be traveling up Highway 1 to San Francisco “buskin’ n stoppin’ at cafes and dive bars along the way, guided by the new moon.”

A post on Glenn’s Instagram page shows the couple stayed in Morro Bay for a night, and another post from the band’s page appears to show the two on the beach near Morro Rock. The band’s next stop appears to be Santa Cruz.

Cormier called Jackson and Glenn “cool people” who are in the midst of figuring out their sound as a band.

“She’s actually a really good singer,” she said.

The two traveled with a large entourage, but Jackson took the time to snap photos and chat with fans after the show, Cormier said.

“There was no air of pretension to her,” she said.