Live Oak Music Festival makes triumphant return to San Luis Obispo

The 31st annual Live Oak Music Festival made a triumphant return to San Luis Obispo County this weekend after after 29 years at Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara County, selling out all three days at El Chorro Regional Park.

Organizer Frank Lanzone, general manager for KCBX, the Central Coast public radio station for which the festival is a fundraiser, said 2,000 tickets were sold for each day. The festival began as a one-day event in Arroyo Grande with about 600 attendees in 1988.

“It’s peaceful, the weather is great, people are smiling, performers are performing and getting ready to perform,” Lanzone said. “It’s a good day today.”

Morning fog greeted festival goers Saturday, but the skies quickly cleared for a day of live music. Afrobeat band Antibalas was the scheduled headliner for 13 total acts Saturday; 27 shows were scheduled in all for the three days.

The festival concludes Sunday with singer/songwriter Brett Dennen wrapping up festivities.