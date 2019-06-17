Jackson Browne is coming to SLO — to raise money to buy a Morro Bay dog beach

Toro Creek Ranch and nearby beach on way to being preserved The Trust for Public Land is negotiating with Chevron to buy the 284-acre Toro Creek Ranch property. The goals are to conserve the land, expand public access and improve the health of the watershed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Trust for Public Land is negotiating with Chevron to buy the 284-acre Toro Creek Ranch property. The goals are to conserve the land, expand public access and improve the health of the watershed.

Folk rock icon Jackson Browne is using his soulful music to lend voice to a local nonprofit.

Browne, whose hits include “Doctor My Eyes,” “Running on Empty” and “Somebody’s Baby,” will play an acoustic benefit concert at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.

It’s a fundraiser for the Cayucos Land Conservancy, which is on a multimillion dollar fundraising campaign to purchase hillside properties surrounding the coastal town, according to a PAC news release.

The nonprofit is also working to help fund the purchase of Toro Creek Ranch, a 283-acre parcel at the base of Toro Creek Road that features coastal grasslands and rolling hills and a stretch of undeveloped beach between Morro Bay and Cayucos known as the “dog beach.”

In December, the Coastal Conservancy authorized giving $1 million to the Trust for Public Land to buy the property from Chevron.

According to its website, the Cayucos Land Conservancy is “committed to the enduring preservation of the rural greenbelt that surrounds Cayucos,” including the Estero Bluffs and San Geronimo Ranch.

Known for his introspective lyrics and laid-back sound, Browne is also legendary for his dedication to political and environmental causes.

Along with Bonnie Raitt and Graham Nash, the singer played a prominent role in protests against the opening of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

These days, Browne is a frequent visitor to the Central Coast. He’s performed at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles three times in the past four years, playing the venue in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

He’ll be accompanied at his San Luis Obispo show by bandmates and singers Alethea Mills and Chavonne Stewart, and multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz.

Tickets for Browne’s Sept. 5 benefit concert cost $47 to $502, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at pacslo.org.