Orchestra Novo rings in the new year with high-flying fun

By Sarah Linn

December 30, 2018 04:58 PM

Orchestra Novo under the direction of Michael Nowak rehearse for its New Year’s Eve concert on Monday, Dec. 31, at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center.
Orchestra Novo is ringing in the new year with some high-flying fun.

Led by artistic director Michael Nowak, the symphony orchestra is celebrating New Year’s Eve on Monday with a concert of holiday classics, movie music and pop favorites at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo, according to a news release.

The concert starts on a high note with Cirque du Soleil-style stunts by aerial artists from San Luis Obispo’s Levity Academy — including Nowak’s daughter, Julia Nowak.

Other guest performers include jazz chanteuse Inga Swearingen, soul rocker Damon Castillo and pianist and Cal Poly Music Department chair W. Terence Spiller.

Monday’s concert, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., wraps up with a 9 p.m. countdown that coincides with New York City’s famed Times Square ball drop.

Tickets for Monday’s concert cost $40 to $90. For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit pacslo.org.

