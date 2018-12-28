From SLO County elections to rolled ice cream, how much of 2018 do you remember?

Hallelujah! It is almost time to say goodbye — and good riddance — to 2018, a year ending just as it began: in a general state of turmoil.
But before we close the book on 2018, it’s time to take a look back at some local highs and lows, via our annual brain-bustin’ not-so-current events quiz on SLO County happenings.
Good luck, stay safe and happy new year.
Part 1: Wait a minute ... did that happen in 2018?
We give you the event; you tell us whether it happened in 2018.
1. The San Luis Obispo County History Center is criticized for flying a gay pride flag.
2. Arroyo Grande loses a beloved fox, aptly named “Foxy.”
3. Woo-hoo! Los Osos residents start hooking up to new sewer.
4. SLO Sheriff’s Office is sued for failing to provide free tampons to jail inmates.
5. Thomas Hill Organics closes in downtown SLO.
6. Congressional candidate Justin Fareed loses for the second time.
7. Jordan Hasay comes in third in the Boston Marathon.
8. Wal-Mart decides not to build in Atascadero after all.
9. Long-awaited skateboard park opens in Nipomo.
10. Owner of a Morro Bay fish shop frees Fred — a 70-pound octopus.
Part 2: Multiple choice
You know the drill — choose the letter matching the correct answer
1. Maria Elena Garcia was elected to the Paso Robles City Council in November. A woman was last elected to the Paso council in what year?
a) 1988
b) 1952
c) 1984
d) 1898
2. PG&E has asked for a rate increase to cover the cost of closing and dismantling Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. How much more can the average residential customer expect to pay if the rate increase is approved?
a) Nothing! Shareholders have agreed to pick up the tab.
b) $1.98 per month
c) 52 cents per month
d) $8.62 per month
3. SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon helped create what product to benefit a local nonprofit agency?
a) Wicker bicycle baskets
b) “Potlucking for Peace,” a cookbook featuring her favorite recipes
c) Red lipstick
d) “Heidi is Mighty” action figures
4. What’s making a comeback in SLO County?
a) $250,000 homes
b) Department stores
c) Creepy clowns
d) Pismo clams
5. Some spectacular moons were visible from the Central Coast this year. Which moon were we NOT able to see?
a) A green moon
b) A super blue blood moon
c) A wolf moon
d) A cold moon
6. In the campaign for district attorney, incumbent Dan Dow repeatedly criticized his opponent for:
a) Speaking out of turn
b) Wearing loud neck ties
c) Changing his first name
d) Playing to the media
7. Fancy ice cream shops were the latest craze to hit SLO County. Which type of ice cream is NOT sold here?
a) Sheep’s milk ice cream
b) Flame-broiled ice cream
c) Ice cream frozen with liquid nitrogen
d) Rolled ice cream
8. Which pier (or piers) reopened this year?
a) Avila Pier
b) Cayucos Pier
c) Pismo Pier
d) Cal Poly Pier
9. What slogan was adopted by opponents of Measure G, the initiative that would have limited new oil development in SLO County?
a) Let’s be frank: Measure G needs to tank
b) There’s nothing crude about our oil
c) It goes too far
d) Oil ... good to the last drop
10. Jim Brescia of the County Office of Education filled in at a recent Paso Robles school board meeting, following the sudden resignation of the Paso schools superintendent. Brescia opened the session with a quote from:
a) Friedrich Nietzsche
b) Dr. Seuss
c) Shakespeare
d) Donald Trump
Part 3: Say what?
We give you the quote; you tell us who said what.
Need help narrowing it it down? We’ve listed the speakers — in jumbled order, of course — at the end of this section. Be forewarned: We threw in a couple of red herrings.
1. “It’s a good time to sail off into the sunset.”
2. “I am the person to hold accountable.”
3. ”I remember when lawyers were treated with comity.”
4. “You picked a profession that’s not a highly paid profession, social services. You picked that profession, you come out of Cal Poly, and we owe you a house? No, sorry, kiddo. Doesn’t work that way.”
5. “I feel I have so much to prove still.”
6. “Your professors hate you because you are rich and white.”
7. “... There is only one progressive here tonight.”
8. “I think it’s a shame that our kids are born here, raised here, go to school here, but don’t have an opportunity to raise their family here because the cost of living is so high and because it’s difficult to find jobs.”
9. “That’s very, very likely protected by free speech, and freedom of expression. If a student walks around on campus with their face painted black, they can do that.”
10. “The product we serve up today ... is a completely different thing than we started in our garage.”
Possible responses: Sheriff Ian Parkinson; SLO mayoral candidate Keith Gurnee; CEO Rick Stollmeyer; actor Zac Efron; judicial candidate Ilan Funke-Bilu; Milo Yiannopoulos; runner Jordan Hasay; Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong; SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon; congressional candidate Justin Fareed; Atascadero Mayor Tom O’Malley; County Supervisor Lynn Compton
Answers
Part 1: Only four events actually occurred in 2018: 1, 4, 8 and 10
Part 2: 1) c 2)b 3) c 4) d 5) a 6) c 7) b 8) c 9)c 10)b
Part 3: 1) Tom O’Malley 2) Ian Parkinson 3) Ilan Funke-Bilu 4) Lynn Compton 5) Jordan Hasay 6) Milo Yiannopoulos 7) Heidi Harmon 8)Justin Fareed 9) Jeffrey Armstrong 10) Rick Stollmeyer, who recently sold Mindbody for $1.9 billion
Scoring
30-25 points: Fantastic! Pat yourself on the back, then take the fam out for some of that weird SLO-made ice cream.
24-18 points: Good job! Go to Trader’s and get yourself a cup of SLO Roasted coffee.
Below 18: You’re just passing through, right?
