Netflix’s newest comedy has Ray Romano, ostriches — and some Central Coast landmarks

By Sarah Linn

February 26, 2019 01:07 PM

Netflix’s newest buddy comedy has a Central Coast connection.

Parts of “Paddleton,” which stars Ray Romano and Mark Duplass, were filmed in northern Santa Barbara County. The movie premiered Feb. 22 on Netflix.

According to Netflix, Romano, star of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and Duplass, whose credits include “The League” and “The Mindy Project,” play two “misfit neighbors” who form an unlikely friendship after one is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Eagle-eyed viewers will recognize such local landmarks as Ostrich Land near Buellton, Svendsgaard’s Danish Lodge in Solvang and the closed Valley Drive-In movie theater in Lompoc.

It’s not the first time Hollywood has showcased that part of California.

2004’s “Sideways,” based on the novel by Rex Pickett, stars Paul Giamatti and Thomas Hayden Church as two friends who take a rowdy road trip through Santa Ynez Valley wine country.

Sarah Linn

Entertainment editor Sarah Linn writes about all things fun, including movies, television, the performing arts, the visual arts and the best places to eat and drink in San Luis Obispo County. A graduate of Oregon State University, she has worked for The Tribune for more than a decade and has earned multiple California journalism awards.

