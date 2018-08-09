Keanu Reeves shot a rom com in SLO County — and you can see it a day early

About a year ago, onlookers spotted “John Wick” star Keanu Reeves and “Stranger Things” cast member Winona Ryder out and about in San Luis Obispo County.

No, Reeves wasn’t out to avenge a dead dog — nor was Ryder frantically looking for her son. The pair spent most of their time on the Central Coast filming the romantic comedy “Destination Wedding.”

“Destination Wedding” opens in limited release Aug. 31 before spreading to more theaters Sept. 7. But local moviegoers have a chance to see the film a day early — with a special Sept. 6 screening in Paso Robles.

San Luis Obispo County features prominently in the trailer for “Destination Wedding,” which stars Reeves and Ryder as two strangers who meet at a wedding neither wants to attend.

The pair were spotted shooting scenes for “Destination Wedding” at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport in August 2017.

But the bulk of filming for “Destination Wedding” took place at Dubost Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles.

According to winery co-founder Kate Dubost, a 55-person production crew spent five days filming on the Dubost grounds that August, shooting scenes at the tasting room, vineyards and other spots.

Several of the Dubosts’ friends, family members, neighbors and wine club members served as extras. Kate’s husband, winery co-founder Curt Dubost, stood in for the father of the bride, with his son Ted serving as the groom.

On Sept. 6, Dubost Vineyard & Winery is teaming up with Studios on the Park and Park Cinemas to host a screening of “Destination Wedding,” complete with a private reception.

The reception, which includes food and Dubost wine, lasts from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St. in Paso Robles.

A 7:15 p.m. screening of “Destination Wedding” takes place a few doors down at Park Cinemas, 1100 Pine St. in Paso Robles. Admission includes a glass of Dubost wine.

Tickets for each event are $20. Net proceeds benefit Studios on the Park’s Kids Art Smart program, which provides free, hands-on art instruction to elementary students in the North County.

For more information, call 805-226-8463, email kdubost@dubostwine.com or visit www.dubostwine.com.