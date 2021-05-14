Calling all bands and singers: Here’s your chance to perform at the Mid-State Fair

Have you always dreamed of performing at the California Mid-State Fair?

On Friday, the popular Paso Robles fair announced that it’s accepting applications for singers and bands who want to take the stage this summer.

“The fair features multiple stages and is looking to book music acts in any genre, but primarily country, rock, pop and soul,” a news release said, although an application form also mentions jazz, blues, Americana and hip hop.

Applicants should include a website, a link to a YouTube video, which dates they’re available to perform and their “desired compensation per night,” according to the form.

To apply to perform the 2021 fair, visit the Applications page at midstatefair.com/fair. The deadline to apply is Monday, May 31.

The California Mid-State Fair is returning after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s festivities run July 21 through Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center, with admission tickets going on sale in early June.

Tom Keffury, a California Mid-State Fair spokesman, said in February that the fair could occur only when San Luis Obispo County enters the yellow tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The county is currently in the orange tier, just one rung below yellow. Gov. Gavin Newsom has suggested the tiered reopening system could end as soon as June 15, more than a month before the start of the fair.

However, Keffury said in February that “most attractions would require some sort of modification, whether it be major or minor. And perhaps some attractions would not be able to happen at all.”

It wasn’t clear Friday whether the fair will bring back big-name touring acts or limit concerts to local performers.

For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit midstatefair.com.