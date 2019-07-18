Miss California Mid-State Fair winner wants to ‘educate young kids’ about autism

Watch country star Miranda Lambert light up the California Mid-State Fair Watch country star Miranda Lambert perform her hit song "Kerosene" at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Acts lined up to play the fair in 2019 include Blake Shelton, Cardi B, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch country star Miranda Lambert perform her hit song "Kerosene" at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Acts lined up to play the fair in 2019 include Blake Shelton, Cardi B, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.

The winner of the 2019 Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant is a Paso Robles teenager who loves basketball and singing.

Mikaila Ciampi, 17, was crowned queen on Tuesday, according to fair officials.

Ciampi, who will be a senior at Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo, ran on a platform titled “Autism: Not a Disability, A Different Ability,” the fair said. She “aims to educate young kids on how to understand and respectfully address their peers with autism in the community,” a fair news release said.

Runners-up for the Miss California Mid-State Fair title were Cal Poly student Mary Hambly, 21, of San Luis Obispo and Kara Bullard, 20, of Paso Robles. Bullard, an agriculture business student, will attend Cal Poly in the fall.

Yvette Fiorentino, 19, of Arroyo Grande was named Miss Congeniality, the fair said.

Ciampi’s crowning comes as the Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant celebrates its 50th anniversary.