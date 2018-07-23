Headed to the Mid-State Fair? Here’s how to survive the heat

Shady trees may welcome visitors to the California Mid-State, but they couldn’t block out the triple-digit heat in Paso Robles on Monday.

As the second week of the fair kicked into full swing at the Paso Robles Event Center, many fairgoers looked for ways to keep cool: fanning themselves vigorously, clinging to water bottles and frequenting misting stations.

“It’s hard to not get all sweaty and gross. You kind of just want to be in your bathing suit, ” Samantha Morse said Monday as she stood in the mist with her son. “We’ve been staying hydrated and coming to the cooling machine. It’s awesome.”

The misting station is located in the center of the carnival with several shaded benches nearby.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In the livestock area, two red-faced kids chased each other with spray bottles, making a game of the heat.

Meanwhile, twins Michale and Benjamin MacConell, 12, used the spray bottles to cool down their show pigs, which lounged under large pavilion fans.

Ranchita Canyon 4H member Benjamin MacConell sprays his 252 pound Yorkshire hog, Twila, with water at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. Triple-digit heat is expected to last through Saturday in Paso Robles. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Vendors throughout the fairgrounds had their own approaches to dealing with the heat. For Theresa Smith with Big Bad Bubba’s BBQ, that involved a swim break, three fans and a portable air conditioner.

For Michele Anotonelli of Designer Style Sunglasses, the heat meant more sunglass sales.

Still, Anotonelli said she preferred the weather when the fair started on July 18 — 85 degrees and mostly sunny — to Monday’s conditions, which featured 105-degree heat and partly cloudy skies.

Orange County purse vendor Sergio Garcia agreed with Antonelli, saying the triple digit heatwave was enough to send lizards scurrying south and ants marching inside.

“You know it’s hot when you see fire ants are running away from the heat,” Garcia said with a laugh.

The triple-digit heat is expected to last through Saturday in Paso Robles. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory warning lasting from Tuesday through Thursday.

Paso Robles is expected to reach 111 degrees on Wednesday and 109 on Thursday, potentially record-breaking temperatures for Paso Robles.

SHARE COPY LINK Take flight over the Mid-State Fairgrounds as they prepare for opening day. The festivities start in Paso Robles on Wednesday, July 18.

Tips for staying cool

Heading to the California Mid-State Fair? Here are a few ways to keep cool, courtesy of Cal Fire representative Chris Elms and others.

Stay hydrated. Fair visitors can bring in two unopened water bottles onto the fairgrounds, but leave open or reusable water bottles at home. Many vendors along the Midway sell water as well.

Skip the soda and booze. Alcohol and caffeinated drinks cause dehydration.

Get shady. Stay out of the sun during peak hours of the day. Use sunblock, hats and sunglasses.

Head indoors. Head to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council’s Fire Safe House, located behind the Cal Fire booth, for air conditioning and tips on preventing and preparing for wildfires.

Just cool it. If you get a headache, feel light-headed or start sweating profusely, look for a spot to cool down and sip some fluids, Elms said.