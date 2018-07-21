Heading to the Mid-State Fair? Prepare for a triple-digit heat wave

San Luis Obispo County residents heading to the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles next week should prepare for a triple-digit heat wave.

Temperatures in the North County are expected to surpass 100 degrees beginning Monday with the scorching heat potentially lasting through Friday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Wednesday and Thursday both could bring record-breaking temperatures to Paso Robles.

The record high in Paso Robles for July 25 is 112 degrees set back in 2006, Lindsey said, and the all-time high for July 26 is 109 degrees set in 1959.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK A drone video captured the magical, twinkly nighttime scene of the California Mid-State Fair, which was held in Paso Robles from July 19-31, 2017.

Current projections have Paso Robles reaching 111 degrees Wednesday and 109 on Thursday, Lindsey said.

“In the coastal regions, gale-force northwesterly (offshore) winds will keep temperatures cooler with the daily highs occurring during the late morning hours,” Lindsey said, “before the onshore winds coming off the Pacific bring a cool and moist air mass to the coastal valleys during the afternoon hours.”

San Luis Obispo will experience slightly warmer temperatures next week, with a high of 89 projected for Thursday.