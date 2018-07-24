Mid-State Heritage Foundation gets $18,000 rebate check for energy efficient efforts

PG&E Energy Efficiency Program awarded an $18,000 rebate check to the California Mid-State Fair Foundation on Friday.

The nonprofit foundation funded the replacement of 142 conventional light fixtures in the Paso Robles Pavilion earlier this year. The new fixtures are high energy efficient LEDs, replacing 1000 Watt Metal Halide fixtures, a news release said.

The project will save approximately 42,526 kilowatt hours in electric energy. The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is equivalent to approximately seven passenger vehicles driven for one year or the electricity use for one year of five homes, the release said.

In addition, the lights reportedly produce a crisper light and turn on instantly.

The check was presented at the Mid-State Fair Premier Party by PG&E representatives Eric Daniels and Perla De Leon, who gave the check to Chris Darway, California Mid- State Fair Board President, and Dave Belmont, Heritage Foundation Chairman.