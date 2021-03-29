Actress Kate Hudson sips wine, roasts marshmallows on glamping trip to Paso Robles

“Almost Famous” actress Kate Hudson shared this video from her trip to Windwood Ranch in Paso Robles via Instagram.

Actress Kate Hudson recently spent “one amazing weekend” in Paso Robles wine country.

On Sunday, Hudson shared photos and video from her glamping trip to Windwood Ranch in Paso Robles via her Instagram account.

The “Almost Famous” actress can be seen exploring the luxury resort’s stylish tipis, sipping wine and roasting marshmallows in front of a campfire along with her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa; brother, actor Oliver Hudson, and other friends. She also enjoys a live concert by Shawn Clark Family Band, a rootsy country band based in San Luis Obispo.

Kate Hudson called the experience “a darn good time.”

The daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, Hudson is a Golden Globe-winning actress and the co-founder of workout wear company Fabletics. Her recent screen credits include the movies “Deepwater Horizon,” “Marshall” and “Music.”

In addition to a row of glamping tipis, Windwood Ranch features a four-bedroom Ranch House complete with pool, tennis court and outdoor pergola, and a four-bedroom Vineyard Farmhouse located on a 110-acre working vineyard.

“We’re on the Union Road wine trail surrounded by top-notch local wineries” including Steinbeck Vineyards & Winery and Tobin James Cellars, Windwood Ranch says on its website. “And we’re only a 5-minute drive or shared ride from bustling downtown Paso Robles.”

Celebrity sightings in San Luis Obispo County have been scarce during the coronavirus pandemic, although some have braved travel restrictions to visit the Central Coast.

In July 2020, “Nailed It!” host Nicole Byer and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Sasheer Zamata soaked up some sun in Pismo Beach before stopping by the SLO Skate Park and the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.