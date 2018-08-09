It’s been years since Arts Obispo had its own event space. That will change next week

Arts Obispo, the local branch of the California Arts Council, has partnered with The San Luis Obispo Collection to bring a new multipurpose art space to downtown SLO called The Hub.

“Our vision is to drive cultural vitality in downtown San Luis Obispo,” Arts Obispo Board of Directors President Peggy Sonoda said.

The Hub will occupy the space that was once Spoke SLO Salon, at 1040 Court St.

Sonoda said they received the keys Wednesday and will have a “soft opening” sometime late next week.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Arts Obispo currently has an office location at 1123 Mill St., courtesy of the city of San Luis Obispo. They also had a temporary gallery in The Creamery from February to April this year, Sonoda said.

Until now, however, they did not have the capacity for a gallery, event space and workshop area.

Sonoda said she and the council want the space to serve as a “cultural hub” and provide local artists with a place to share their talent, whether through performance art or paintings.

As of now, they are still preparing a lineup of artists and events, including art workshops for children and adults.

“It’s really an amazing opportunity. We haven’t had an event space for a number of years,” Sonoda said.

“A number of other communities have these cultural hubs; we just haven’t had the chance to until now,” she added.

The Hub’s grand opening will take place Sept. 6 to coincide with the fifth annual Central Coast Creative Economy Forum hosted at Cal Poly’s Performing Art Center. The following day, at Art After Dark, The Hub will feature a preview of this year’s Open Studios Art Tour, which takes place in October.