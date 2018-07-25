Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation receives $15,300 grant from California Arts Council

Paso Robles
The California Arts Council has awarded a $15,300 grant to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation (PRYAF) as part of its Arts Education: Extension program.
Extension grants support arts education programs for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade that operate after school and during the summer at school sites, artistic venues and community settings. The program seeks to offer young people hands-on training in artistic disciplines, including dance, literary arts, media arts, music, theater and visual arts.
This is the third year the Robles Youth Arts Foundation has received an Artists in Schools Extension Grant, said Emily Jagger, PRYAF director of development. The money will fund free visual and performing arts students for nearly 400 students ages 5 to 18.
“A million thanks to all whose efforts and donations make these programs a reality!,” Jagger said.
PRYAF is one of 169 grantees chosen for the Arts Education: Extension program. The award was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council.
San Luis Obispo
Villaggio at San Luis Obispo, a so-called life plan community currently under development, has launched its first community project. School Supplies for Little Scholars will collect donated school supplies for Grover Beach Elementary School.
Through August 27, Villaggio is collecting supplies such as notebooks, pencils and binders at its Information Center, 1503 Froom Ranch Way in San Luis Obispo.
In late July, Villaggio Members will help organize donated supplies and prepare for delivery to the elementary school.
This school donation project is the first of many organized by the Villaggio Volunteer Group whose mission is to support and give back to the San Luis Obispo community. For more information about Villaggio, visit www.villaggioslo.com.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments